The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Expert tasks incoming govt to grant licence to modular refinery

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nzekwe said that the incoming government should set standards that the smaller modular refineries must meet in order to curb sharp practices.

Dr Samuel Nzekwe (DailyPost)
Dr Samuel Nzekwe (DailyPost)

Recommended articles

Nzekwe, also the former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), gave the advice while speaking with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

He spoke while reacting to the NEC’s decision to the Federal Government to stop the proposed plan to remove petrol subsidy by June.

NAN reports that Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, after the NEC meeting on Thursday, urged the federal government to halt the planned removal of petrol subsidy in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nzekwe said that the incoming government should set standards that the smaller modular refineries must meet in order to curb sharp practices.

The ex-ANAN president commended the National Economic Council (NEC) for suspending the proposed plan of the federal government to remove the fuel subsidy by ending of June.

Nzekwe said that the outgoing government should leave the incoming administration to actually examined the policy from the right perception to take decision on the fuel subsidy removal.

He noted that there was the need for the incoming administration to ensure that all refineries were working to optimal capacity before finally removing the fuel subsidy.

“It is when the country has all these in place that proper pricing of petroleum products could be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, if the country is going to import fuel after the refineries have been repaired, it would be few and not on a large scale,” he said.

Nzekwe stressed the need to totally remove the fuel subsidy after necessary measures have been put in place because fuel subsidy is like financing inefficiency and corruption.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

NLC to create 'Hall of Shame' for tribunal judges who are compromised

NLC to create 'Hall of Shame' for tribunal judges who are compromised

FRSC recovers 385 stolen vehicles

FRSC recovers 385 stolen vehicles

1,519 Nigerian students leaves Khartoum for Port Sudan – FG

1,519 Nigerian students leaves Khartoum for Port Sudan – FG

Warring parties in Sudan extend ceasefire by 3 more days as foreigners flee

Warring parties in Sudan extend ceasefire by 3 more days as foreigners flee

Expert tasks incoming govt to grant licence to modular refinery

Expert tasks incoming govt to grant licence to modular refinery

Nigerian workers are our greatest resources – NBA

Nigerian workers are our greatest resources – NBA

New Ohanaeze president-general, Iwuanyanwu, pledges to serve Igbos diligently

New Ohanaeze president-general, Iwuanyanwu, pledges to serve Igbos diligently

JAMB will start releasing 2023 UTME results from Tuesday

JAMB will start releasing 2023 UTME results from Tuesday

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja