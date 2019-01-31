Ojo made the assertion in Lagos at a One-Day Conference organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) on Nigeria's Foreign Policy Under The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2019).

His paper is entitled, Nigeria's Foreign Policy under the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari: An Overview.

There is no doubt that Nigeria's domestic political, security and economic realities, as well as those of the international scene, have dictated the thrush and content of the country's foreign policy under the Buhari administration.

The diplomatic shuttles by President Buhari paid off as many of the countries he visited now partner with Nigeria in various sectors of the economy.

Although Boko Haram's terrorism has not been completely defeated, it has been significantly decimated, he said.

The Dean of the College of Social and Management Sciences, Macpherson University, Ogun State, also said that President Buhari's anti-corruption crusade had been widely acknowledged outside Nigeria.

Ojo added that President Buhari's diplomatic trips also led to the signing of agreements on identification and repatriation of illicit funds to Nigeria.

According to him, the agreements would enhance the recovery and repatriation of funds stolen and stashed abroad.

The international relations expert also observed President Buhari's commitment to promoting peace and security in Africa.

President Buhari's desire for greater economic integration in Africa and intra-Africa led Nigeria and Morocco to strengthen business relations by signing two strategic agreements on Joint Initiatives on the Morocco-Nigeria Regional Pipeline.

The Africa pipeline project will impact on three hundred million people, through the speeding up of electrification projects in West Africa, he said.