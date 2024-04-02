Expert says AI adoption can boost Nigeria's 2030 development goals

Osho, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, said that AI was dated back to 1950, with the Turing Test or imitation game by Alan Turing.

He explained that AI is a computer system, capable of performing complex tasks that historically only a human could do, like thinking, decision making or problem-solving. The expert said that machines’ ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour comparable to that of humans, had evolved over the years and had proven to ease work systems.

According to him, AI has evolved in complexity, capacity, and applications, compared to the time of using systems that were symbolic and had rule-based reasoning.

“The proliferation of the Internet, availability of large volumes of data, innovations in computing hardware, and development of more advanced algorithmic techniques have further revolutionised AI across various domains.

“AI offers significant opportunities and benefits for Nigeria if adequately harnessed. AI can drive economic growth through industrial innovations, leading to job creation.

“AI technologies can be applied to enhance our healthcare services, improve agricultural productivity and food security, revolutionise our educational sector, and drive financial inclusion.

“In summary, there is so much AI can contribute to Nigeria achieving SDGs which we barely have seven years to the targeted time,’’ Osho said.

He blamed poor AI education, low internet penetration and the lack of a comprehensive AI policy as the bane to AI growth.

According to him, most people today often equate AI with Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (ChatGPT), an AI chatbot that uses natural language processing to create humanlike conversational dialogue. Osho said the potential of AI is beyond ChatGPT, adding that embracing AI required education on its potential and risks.

“To embrace and adopt AI, Nigerians must be educated on its potentials and risks. AI should be integrated into school curriculums.

“There is also low Internet penetration that is limiting the capabilities of AI because the internet essentially serves as a core infrastructure for AI in today’s world.

“Low Internet penetration will lead to low awareness of AI, low awareness will stifle AI development in the country. So, the government must invest more in expanding access to the internet.

“Nigeria also need a comprehensive AI policy. One of the first responsibilities of the Nigerian government in developing AI is to formulate an AI policy,’’ he stated.

Osho added that a good AI policy would attract significant investments to the country. NAN reports that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has a subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).