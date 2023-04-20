The sports category has moved to a new website.
Expert advises Tinubu on how to address insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Agbaje said that the subsisting security architecture was potent and only needed the political will to drive the entire process.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Agbaje made the call while delivering a paper, titled, ‘Crime and Insecurity: Understanding Nigeria’s Socio-economic Crisis’, at a media parley organised by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in Abuja.

He said if the security challenges were not tackled, they would have cascading effects on socio-economic development of the nation.

He observed that available data indicated that Nigeria was engulfed in an economic crisis, and thus needed a capable leadership to contain.

Agbaje said that the subsisting security architecture was potent and only needed the political will to drive the entire process.

According to him, as long as there is a dysfunctional economy with weak leadership, crime rate would continue to rise.

He added that to address the current economic quagmire, a mix of market and social policy was needed to move the country forward.

In his welcome address, the Vice President, Corporate Affairs of the bank, Diran Olojo, submitted that an informed media would aid nation’s growth and better the society.

Olojo charged reporters on responsible journalism for the good of the citizenry and image of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

