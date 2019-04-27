A laboratory scientist, Mrs Chinyere Okoro, on Friday, advised Nigerians to always comply with the national policy on malaria which stipulates medical test of suspected patient before treatment.

Okoro, the Chief Executive Director of God’s Care Medical Laboratory Service, Enugu, gave the advice in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

According to her, this will reduce unnecessary and irrational use of anti-malarial drugs.

“Malaria policy states that every suspected malaria case must be tested and confirmed before treatment can be administered on patients.

“This policy has been in force for many years in the country, but with little or no compliance by people,’’ she said.

She said that implementing the policy might take time but would save many lives at the end.

Okoro added that there was need to carry out medical laboratory test before treatment because some other ailments such as typhoid fever and Hepatitis B could present the same symptoms as malaria.

She recommended the use of insecticidal net, indoor residual spraying and environmental management as methods of reducing the burden of malaria in homes and the environment.

The director said keeping environment clean and elimination of mosquito breeding places would ensure low incidence of malaria