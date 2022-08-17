RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Exclusive breastfeeding increases to 34% in Nigeria - NBS

60% of Nigerian children are now registered at birth: A statement jointly issued by Mr. Ichedi Sunday Joel, Director, Communication & Public Relations in NBS and Geoffery Njoku, UNICEF Nigeria, said the Report also indicates that nearly 60% of Nigerian children are now registered at birth with civil authorities.

What you should know about our sources: Nigeria’s 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) and National Immunization Coverage Survey (NICS) report, provide reliable nationwide and internationally comparable data to monitor the situation of children and women in Nigeria.

More on MICS: The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey is a household survey developed by UNICEF to assist countries in filling data gaps for monitoring human development indicators in general and the situation of children and women, in particular.

“The survey measures the government’s progress towards national commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The MICS results reveal that Nigeria has made progress in some sectors.

“Child mortality decreased from 1 in 8 children dying before their fifth birthday (MICS 2016) to 1 in 10 children (MICS 2021).

“There has also been significant progress in exclusive breastfeeding and birth registration rates – the exclusive breastfeeding rate increased from 24 per cent to 34 per cent, while nearly 60 per cent of Nigerian children are now registered at birth with civil authorities, compared to 47 per cent in 2016.

“In addition, child marriage (women married before age 18) has reduced from 44 per cent to 30 per cent since 2016,” the statement explained.

“The 2021 Nigeria MICS-NICS report provides evidence-based data for all key stakeholders to prioritise quality services for children and women with higher efficiency and effectiveness,” said Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer, National Bureau of Statistics, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran.

“The information collated will inform policies aimed at social inclusion of the most vulnerable population, help identify disparities, and allow for international comparability.”

What you should know: Data is critical for effective budgeting and decision making – and the data from these surveys together paint a picture of the situation for children and families in Nigeria, according to Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

Meanwhile: Barring any change, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2023 appropriation to the National Assembly in September.

