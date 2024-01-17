Excitement as 900 orphans receive free lunch in Katsina

The lunch was provided by Amir Sultana from Turkey, in collaboration with Munazzama Da’awa Al-Islam (MADA) from Sudan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meal was provided through the Office of the Katsina State Governor’s Wife, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda.

During the event, the leader of the NGOs, Mufti Ahmed, said about 700 orphans were fed in Katsina Local Government Area (LGA), while 200 were in Jibia.

According to Ahmed, the gesture was part of their efforts to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged people, especially the orphans.

Ahmad added that the organisations sourced the funds through contributions from wealthy and other individuals who have trust in them.

He further explained that “Through the support, we have constructed about 36 boreholes in different locations in the state.

“It’s part of our gesture to use the remaining funds to put a smile on the faces of less privileged people, especially the orphans in our societies.

“Part of our gestures was distribution of the Holy Qur’an and disbursement of financial support to less privileged people.”

During the event, the organisations also donated $400 to the orphans.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Isah Muhammad-Musa, commended the gesture.

According to him, it has complemented the efforts of Gov. Dikko in supporting the less privileged people and the orphans in the state.