Examining Tinubu's promise of a living wage for Nigerian workers

To them, they will not accept anything less than a ₦100,000 minimum wage this time. They want Tinubu to brace up for the challenge in a bid to meet up with their demand in the face of soaring prices of goods and services.

Though the dust of the last minimum wage which was increased from ₦18,000 to ₦30,000 by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is yet to settle as some state governors are still owing civil servants several months in arrears.

The excuse being given is that ₦30,000 as the minimum wage was huge considering the revenue accruing to their states and the monthly Federal Allocation Account they received is not enough to pay such an amount. The governors claimed it was near impossible for them to meet such a minimum standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on May 1, Tinubu, in a message to the Labour Union to commemorate the 2023 International Workers’ Day, promised that his administration will provide a living wage to Nigerian workers, describing the existing national minimum wage as “not enough”.

“I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage, you will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families,” according to him.

Oladehinde Ariyo, a public affairs analyst, pointed out that there are people who collect as much as ₦100,000 per day while others collect ₦30,000 per month in the same country where there is no differential market.

Decrying the development, he said in a nation where “we all go to the same market, ₦30,000 is no longer acceptable to labour”.

Commending the proposed plan by the President-elect to give a living wage in a statement to the NLC on May 1, Ariyo said: “This is a laudable thing that Tinubu was not going to wait until the labour union resort to threat, so it was important he gave the assurance."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Tinubu had already moved ahead of labour by putting forward a demand he is already anticipating from the NLC on what he was going to do regarding wage increase.

Justifying the reason why the President-elect must make good his promise, he said “In those days, our teachers have access to loans to buy cars, houses, among others, but today such is no longer within their reach”.

He said instead of the energy the country is directing on subsidy, “we can direct that at ensuring a living wage for Nigerian workers”.

He also said that some underserved benefits by politicians and public servants should be taken care of off their radar, noting that it is high time to take a look at deserving benefits via living wage to workers.

He noted that Nigerian workers truly deserved a better life, saying “If we are determined, money will be made available even through unexplored avenues that can become an additional income”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejare Ibrahim, a public commentator, on his part, said a higher percentage of Nigerians, who are living abroad, are not really into any personal business.

According to him, all they do is work for an organisation and get paid. ”I have sampled the opinions of many people living abroad; the big difference between us and them is the wage system.

“For instance, I have a darling brother, who lives in Israel. Few weeks ago, he took his time to explain their wage system to me. What some of them receive as daily pay, for an informal job, many of our university graduates don’t receive it as salary.

“According to our discussion, it’s very possible for an unskilled worker to receive ₦80,000 to ₦100,000 per day (after conversion from shekel to naira). Whereas, in Nigeria, any university graduate that receives ₦100,000 as salary is one of the luckiest."

“If the Tinubu administration can effectively review our labour law, so that an average Nigerian will be paid a quarter of what Nigerians living abroad receive as wage and salary, the problem of brain drain will be solved,” Ibrahim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted that a moderate upgrade of the nation’s infrastructures, especially electricity, will do the magic.

He said the cost of living in Nigeria is relatively low, compared to other countries. Nigerians love living in Nigeria. They are willing to stay back if certain expectations can be met, said explained.

Michael Oluwagbemi, a political analyst, said the minimum wage isn’t just about the public sector but about the minimum wage that should be paid by all.

To him, what the President-elect is saying is that he will not only do the minimum wage for workers but all will experience a living wage including access to credit. The message is a focus on improving the economy.

Oluwagbemi however said that the revenue base of the country should be taken a closer look at, adding that there are leakages that must be addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state governments can make money from land use sources, agriculture, among others, the resources are unlimited. They can earn more revenue through several untapped sources,” he said.

The analyst however urged the incoming government to focus on the bad policies that allowed leakages, saying that is where we get a 50 per cent deficit, it does not make sense to leave them unattended to.