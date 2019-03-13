Following the suspension of Dr Monday Igbafen, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Ambrose Alli University over alleged sexual harassment scandal charged against him, the family of the alleged victim has demanded apologies and compensation from the institution for opening the case again.

On February 13, 2019, AAU suspended Igbafen after accusing him of gross misconduct bordering on sexual harassment and threats of marks for sex allegedly targeted against Itohan Okhihie in 2011.

However, the lecturer denied the allegations saying the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ignacious Onimawo is victimizing him because he asked him to account for the about N5.5billion received from TETFUND and NEEDS Assessment intervention funds.

After the Igbafen’s suspension, Punch reports that one J.A. Okhihie in a petition to the school on behalf of the Okhihie family, demanded punishment for Igbafen for allegedly demanding sex for marks from their daughter.

But the family according to Punch disowned the petitioner saying they don’t know any J.A Okhihie.

The family also denied asking the university to reopen investigation into the case which according to them was resolved in 2011,Punch reports.

In a petition dated March 1, 2019 and addressed to the institution, the Lawyer to the Okhihie family, J.O. Udaze reportedly said his clients were shocked that the case was reopened in 2018/2019 by “wicked and malevolent elements who have purposes of their own to serve”.

The petition also states that the issue is threatening Itohan’s marriage.

The family, therefore, asked the university to retract “all embarrassing publication” concerning them, especially Mrs Itohan Omoike, née Okhihie and also demanded an apology and compensation from the university.