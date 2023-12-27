Ex-Speaker Na’Abba buried in Kano

Na’Abba’s corpse was flown into the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport from Abuja.

The late speaker’s corpse was received by family members, friends and top government functionaries around 3 p.m.

The corpse was then conveyed to the Emir’s palace for a funeral prayer, which was held at about 5:30 p.m.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen.

Na’Abba’s corpse was buried at Dandolo ‎Cemetery Goron-Dutse, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano state.

‎Na’Abba died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja after a protracted illness.‎

Some of the prominent personalities that attended the funeral prayer included the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Deputy Governor of Kano state, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam; and Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Abdulrahman Kawu-Sumaila.