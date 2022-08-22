Ex Speaker, Dogara writes to Police over alleged threat to life

Dogara in a petition addressed to the IGP alleged that Inspector Dakat Samuel and Inspector Auwalu Mohammed, were conspiring with Amos to hatch the plot.

The lawmaker representing Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the two inspectors, who he alleged have been looting police armoury in Bauchi State, have been selling assault rifles to Amos, whom he said wants to kill him.

Dogara said while Amos had been arrested by the police, the said inspectors were at large.

He noted that although the matter had been reported to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department in the State, he still considered it necessary to also inform the IGP.

“I am sure you are apprised of the matter since it involves looting of your armoury in Bauchi by the very officers who are entrusted with the safe custody of your arms and a constituent of mine, Barau Joel Amos, who sought to buy or has been buying from the officers,” the petition read in part.

“I have been authoritatively informed that the said Barau Joel Amos has confessed that the reason he sought to buy the rifles is to kill me and three of my constituents, vis: Bar Istifanus Bala Gambar, Rev Markus Musa (CAN Chairman, T/Balewa) and Emmanuel (Chairman NL, T/Balewa).

“I find it worrisome that there has been no official advice from the police relating to this credible threat to our lives to enable us beef up security around us or just to be careful about our movements.

“More so, there is a spike in cases of kidnappings and killings by unknown gunmen especially in Lere District of T/Balewa. A case in point was the attack at Boto town, where some relations of a former Governor of the State were killed, while some were abducted.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in T/Balewa LGA where the suspect comes from, I wish to appeal to you to use your good offices to ensure that a thorough and all encompassing investigation is carried out so that all those in the loop are apprehended and brought to book in order to restore lasting peace in the Lere District of T/Balewa LGA. With all due respect, this is a matter that must not be handled with kid gloves.

“His confession relates to those who gave him or contributed the money for him to be using to procure weapons. His Bank Statements and phone call logs will definitely collaborate his confessions. Granted his meagre salary as a store keeper in a Secondary School, it will have taken him a lifetime savings to be able to raise the N1.2m cash which he wanted to use to buy the two rifles. It must be noted that he does not earn any additional dime from any known legitimate business he is known to operate. So the said Barau Joel Amos could not have been acting alone, it is clear that he is being fully funded by his ilks; some evil and criminally minded people.

“Is it in vain that upon hearing that Barau Joel Amos has been arrested and detained that his closest associates all fled T/Balewa town? It will be important to apprehend them no matter where they may be hiding within the country, so that they may tell the authorities what they know that scared them to the point of abandoning their families at home, while they live as fugitives elsewhere”, he said.