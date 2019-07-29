A former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “deal decisively” with members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites.

Ebute, a Second Republic Senate President, said this in a letter addressed to President Buhari on Friday, July 26, 2019.

The 73-year-old lawyer accused the Shiite group of gaining foreign support with the aim of destabilising Nigeria.

“Sir, may I further confide in you openly that you should not succumb to any attempt by the paid protesters whether of armed Shiites or any other group to blackmail your administration in order to have a leeway in their evil designs,” he said.

”This is the time for you to take decisive actions against traitors in any guise; remain firm and steadfast in all your undertakings for greater public good and in the best interest of the country.

“The sustained killing of security agents, innocent Nigerians and destructions to public properties by members of the repulsive fanatical IMN sect must be brought to an end by your government by whatever means possible.

“The Nigerian people whom you swore to defend and protect are eagerly yearning for a decisive action that will bring these traitors and enemies of human freedom to book.

“No Nigerian with the genuine interest of our country at heart will dispute the fact that IMN is a terrorists sect, which has mushroomed in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheik Ibraheem EL-Zakzaky without lawful registration for over 40 years, but operates illegally as a religious body, which publicly proclaims allegiance to the Republic of Iran and vows disobedience to Nigeria’s laws and constituted authority.

“The IMN sect members beginning with their leader have dispensed themselves as both terrorists and aggressors that have been radicalized, militarized and funded by foreign elements and should neither have a place nor a chance to operate in our country with such impunity and lawlessness. Mr. Presidsnt Sir, the bulk is on your table to again, save Nigerians from their swords and the looming catastrophe as reflected in the actions of armed protesters in Nigeria.”

Ebute urged Nigerians to support President Buhari, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their bid to protect the lives of citizens from external aggression.

He cautioned former President Olusegun Obasanjo against negative criticisms capable of “distabilising” the country.

Shiite proscribed

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has obtained a court order to proscribe the Shiite group.

The decision is sequel to the killing of a senior police officer and a youth corps member during a recent protest.

The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky, who was arrested after a clash between the group and the military in 2015.

But, in a reaction to the proscription move, the Shiite have insisted that they are a religious organisation and not a political movement.