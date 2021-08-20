Ex-Presidents Jonathan, Sirleaf meet over peace initiatives

She said that the meeting was also to deepen already established initiatives aimed at promoting smooth transition of power within West Africa region, which was demonstrated by Jonathan and herself when they handed over power in their respective countries.

“The main purpose of this visit, besides re-establishing good contact with him (Jonathan), is to promote the good relationship that we have.

“It is to discuss with him the West Africa Elders Forum, an initiative that he is promoting through his President Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

“The purpose of that is essentially to have former presidents of ECOWAS meet, to be able to promote democracy, promote safe political transition in our countries, mitigate in those areas where there will be tensions in the society.

“To be able to respond to requests and suggestions from heads of state who want to benefit from the experiences of former presidents and their colleagues; to make ourselves available for promotion of peace, stability and development,” she said.

Sirleaf added that the two former presidents also discussed issues on the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, an initiative chaired by Jonathan.

“I think what he hopes to do is promote that initiative of ECOWAS to form some relationship between the two so that the effort is collaborative and collective to be able to address the issues.

“We have so many tensions in our countries today. We have elections coming up and we all want to see the kind of smooth transitions that he ushered and which I also ushered to ensure peace and stability.”

The first elected female head of state in Africa added that she also briefed Jonathan on her Centre for Women Development.

“I came to let him know that we promote women to ascend higher positions in public service.

“We have started. We already have dynamic women who have achieved several positions in their societies but are inspired to do more.

“I want him to know about this initiative and to call upon him to see himself as a strong supporter of women… to provide him with opportunity to expand that reach and to see areas he can have some global effects.