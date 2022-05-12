RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been appointed to the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

This was made known on Thursday, May 11, 2022, in a statement by Jonathan's Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze.

By this appointment, Dr. Jonathan becomes the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council, a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role.

Other members of the Advisory board are Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister, José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General GCC Gulf Cooperation Council and Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC).

A letter from ECAM Council to the Office of Dr. Jonathan informing him of the appointment stated: “For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an international advisory board of ECAM Council and Dr. Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.”

It noted that the Council was “founded with the purpose of developing realistic, effective and long-lasting solutions for more sustainable healthcare systems, with a special focus on the common issues affecting the Southern hemisphere of the globe.”

Dr. Jonathan will be attending this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level advisory board meeting holding in Italy on 30th May.

Every year in Italy, ECAM Council hosts a summit, in cooperation with The European House – Ambrosetti. It brings together a selected group of heads of state, government ministers and heads of multi-lateral agencies and focuses on long-term investment and international partnerships in healthcare and infrastructure, as well as the contribution of the private sector in creating strategic hubs in the African continent.

