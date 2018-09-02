Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan wants to take a lecturing job

news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he will be willing to take a lecturing job and return to the classroom if he is offered an opportunity.

According to Leadership, GEJ said this while speaking at the 35th and 36th combined convocation ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

The former President was also honoured with the Icon of Democracy award by the University.

Home-coming

Jonathan, who had lectured in the institution, said that being at the University felt like coming back home to him.

He said “I want to specially thank the Senate of the University for considering my family worthy of double honours, to wit: the conferment of the honour of Icon of Democracy on me and the naming of the new Automated University Library after my wife, Dame Patience Jonathan.

“I always attach so much importance to any recognition coming from home because I strongly believe that no prize commands higher value than the one given by the beneficiary’s direct constituency.”

Job satisfaction

“Let me also say that I had good job satisfaction here, compared to all the other places I have worked. I know that the only major challenge academic staff face is with the reward system, considering the fact that as a nation, we are yet to get to the point where we pay our teachers the wages they deserve.

“However, for all the hindrances teachers face, they derive a fulfilling experience and satisfaction from the special relationship they cultivate with their students. This is because bringing up the young ones is very rewarding in a very distinct manner. The bond, friendship and sense of loyalty are eternal.

“Even today, the way my former students regard and relate with me is different from the way my fellow politicians relate with me, even those I mentored,” he added.

Wike donates N500m

Speaking at the event, Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike said his administration’s goal is to provide quality education for the people.

Leadership reports that he also made a donation of N500m to the University to aid in the expansion of their facilities.

“For us therefore, providing quality education for our people is an absolute necessity as nothing can be more important.

“That was why we have and will continue to prioritise the provision of quality education for our children and adults alike to acquire the knowledge and skills that they need to succeed and contribute to our collective progress.

“Here in this university, we recently released the sum of N200, 000,000.00 as capital grant for fiscal year 2017 and we are happy with the qualitative deployment of this money by the vice chancellor to meet the infrastructure needs of this university.

“We are also pleased with the progressive increase in enrolment being experienced by the university in recent times, which shows a growing confidence in the quality and relevance of the progammes of the university.

“These unparalleled achievements clearly testify to the fact that the university is fulfilling its mandate of producing quality teaching and administrative manpower to drive the educational needs of the state and our nation,” he added.

The former President’s desire to go back to the classroom is contrary to insinuations that he is trying to make a come-back in 2019.