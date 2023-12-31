ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-President Buhari, stakeholders brainstorm over drug abuse in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The political activist further said that all the horrifying figures and information were despite the efforts of the NDLEA.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari. [X:@dikko_radda]
Usman-Bugaje stated this on Sunday during a dialogue with stakeholders on the theme: “Tackling the menace of drug abuse among youths in Katsina State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dialogue, attended by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, was organised by a group of concerned Katsina elders, Katsina Consultative Forum (KCF).

According to him, a report by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has placed the state as second after Bauchi, in the seizure of drugs and arrest of dealers and users.

“Just to avoid doubts, there are six pages of data from the NDLEA on the seizures, arrests and convictions by states for the Northwest.

“Looking through these figures we noticed that Katsina keeps coming at the top of some of these seizures and arrests.

“This should be well noted and the KCF should be able to follow up with the NDLEA to find out ways we can stop the rise in the penetration of drugs in Katsina.

“In another survey done for the whole country, Katsina came second only next to Bauchi in terms of arrests of drug smugglers.

“All these are worrying and we need to get someone to do something,” he said.

Usman-Bugaje also suggested that measures to reduce the burden should involve the community, government, and religious bodies.

He added that preventive measures should target the youth, and students, and identify sources of the drugs, reasons and risk factors associated with drug abuse in Nigeria.

Earlier, the KCF Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar-Danmusa said the event aimed at finding lasting solutions to the menace in the state.

According to him, the choice of the theme is not arbitrary but a reflection of unwavering commitment to safeguard the future of the state.

Traditional rulers and other stakeholders also graced the occasion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

