Ex-Perm Sec seeks improved funding for military

News Agency Of Nigeria

A retired Permanent Secretary in the Zamfara Civil Service, Alhaji Ahmad Bala-Gummi, has called for improved funding for the Nigerian Army.

This is contained in a statement issued by Bala-Gummi, who is also the Wazirin Gummi, Gummi Local Government of Zamfara.

He said that the military, just like other security agencies, direly needed adequate funds to bolster their routine and ad hoc duties.

The traditional title holder also said, “with more money made available to the Army, they will procure more arms, ammunition, equipment, vehicles and other logistics.

“The Federal Government is trying its best in funding the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies .

“However, more needed to be done in this direction as they are doing a lot to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians.

“Providing more funds to them will therefore greatly bolster their operations, and to diligently defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

The former permanent secretary called for more local and international trainings for the men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

This, he said, would make them operate in line with the extant global trends in the operations of Armed Forces, as such become more efficient.

Bala-Gummi also extolled the laudable achievements of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

“It is heart warming that he is doing his best to provide credible leadership to the Nigerian Army ad he must be commended for this enviable feat.

“With more funds and the required support from Nigerians and a robust inter-agency synergy, the sky will be his limit,” he averred.

He also felicitated with the COAS on the remarkable celebration of the 2022 Nigeran Army Day, describing it as the best ever in Nigeria’s history.

NAN reports that the day is an annual event aimed at showcasing the commitment of the Nigerian Army (NA) over the years, as a professional responsive force.

The theme for this year’s celebration is:”Repositioning the NA in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”.

