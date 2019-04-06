Premium Times reports that professor of science education at the Lagos State University (LASU) has used different birth dates records to manipulate the system in his career.

A document obtained by the newspaper showed that Prof Okebukola has three different birth dates.

According to the report, the professor has at different times in his career used February 17, 1949; February 17, 1948; or February 17, 1951, as his birthday.

Despite being aware of the discrepancies in his age, Lagos State University (LASU) has reportedly punished many lecturers for the same offence while condoning Prof Okebukola’s alleged age falsification.

As stated in the university’s 2008 condition of service, age falsification of age is classified as “gross misconduct’’ and the punishment for it is immediate termination of appointment.

According to Premium Times, this condition of service was later reviewed in 2017, and in the review, falsification of certificates, age, state of origin and or other records, suppression of records and concealment of employment history as are classified as “serious acts of misconducts.”

Sources who spoke to Premium Times on the issue said the former NUC boss should have retired since 2014 going by the original birth date he presented to the university when he was employed.

It was also reported that Prof Okebukola remains in service due to the relationship between him and Lagos State University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

An official document shows the VC used to be Prof Okebukola’s protege, Premium Times reports.