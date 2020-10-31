Son of a former minister has reportedly been arrested by police operatives in Abuja over an alleged robbery attempt at a Bureau De Change in the Federal Capital Territory.

The suspect, whose name is yet to be disclosed was reported to have attacked the BDC last week.

According to TheNation, the suspect, whose father is a former Minister from Benue State is currently in detention pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, a source who spoke to the newspaper said, “The former Minister’s son allegedly stormed a Bureau De Change in Abuja last week with a locally made rifle in order to haul some cash. He came to perpetrate the act in one of his father’s cars.

“But while allegedly robbing the BDC, he was caught by vigilant forex marketers and beaten to a pulp before being handed over to the police. The angry mob also smashed his father’s car which he used for the ‘operation’.

“Preliminary findings have confirmed that the suspect, who is an officer with a Federal agency in Abuja, is used to free money. He is noted for an extravagant lifestyle.

“The family has been running helter-skelter to wield influence on the police to release the suspect and allow an amicable settlement with the concerned Bureau De Change Operator.

“There is desperation to cover up the case by asking the victim to apply to the police to resolve the case mutually.”

Bureau de Change. (Daily Nigerian)

Although the Nigeria Police is yet to release an official statement on the arrest of the suspect, a police source in the FCT confirmed the robbery attack and the suspect's arrest to TheNation.

The source said, “Our men have been grilling him on how he plotted the robbery. From the interaction with him so far, he knew what he did; there was no sign of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Police detectives have also been probing how he came about the rifle. One of the clues being explored is the suspicion that it might be some of the rifles given to political thugs during the campaign.

“It is also being suspected that he might have bought it for personal use as he was said to have had a lot of cash at his disposal when his father was in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).”

The police source further said that investigation is ongoing to get to “the root of some crimes he has perpetrated with the rifle”.

The officer said, “There are many top shots who are interested in this case. The police investigators have been under intense pressure. But we will see the investigation through and charge the suspect to court.

“There is intense lobbying to grant bail to the suspect but only a High Court can do so by virtue of Section 161 of the Administration of Criminal Justice.

”The section says: “(1) A suspect arrested, detained or charged with an offence punishable with death shall only be admitted to bail by a Judge of the High Court, under exceptional circumstances.

“(2) For the purpose of the exercise of discretion in subsection (1) of this section, exceptional circumstance” include: (a) ill health of the applicant which shall be confirmed and certified by a qualified medical practitioner employed in a government hospital, provided that the suspect is able to prove that there are no medical facilities to take care of his illness by the authority detaining him. (b) Extraordinary delay in the investigation, arraignment and prosecution for a period exceeding one year, or © any other circumstances that the Judge may, in the particular facts of the case, consider exceptional.”

The ex-minister does not like his son’s lifestyle-source

Another source who confirmed the arrest of the ex-minister’s son said the former minister detest his son’s prodigal outlook, adding that the family has been trying hard to cope with the suspect’s attitude.

“It got to a point recently that the ex-Minister asked the son to move out of his residence and live on his own. His father has been telling friends and associates to prevail on the suspect not to tarnish his hard-earned name,” the source said.

However, if convicted in line with Section 1(2)(a)&(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, the ex-minister’s son risks 21-year imprisonment, while attempted robbery under the same law attracts 14 years in jail.