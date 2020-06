Obada died on the night of Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a brief illness.

Until his death, Obada was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Urhobo Progress Union, the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo Nation.

According to ThePunch, Obada also served as the Commissioner representing Delta State in the Federal Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in 2006.

The Major-General, who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1977, was born on April 4, 1939.