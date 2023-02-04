ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-minister narrowly escapes death in Cross River

News Agency Of Nigeria

Usani Usani, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Cross River, narrowly escaped being killed by suspected kidnappers along the Calabar-Ikom highway.

Ex-minister narrowly escapes death in Cross River.
Ex-minister narrowly escapes death in Cross River.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Usani was said to be on his way to his hometown in Nko, Yakurr Local Government Area, alongside the deputy Governorship candidate and others when they are attacked.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the news, said it occurred between the axis of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas of the state at about 4pm on Friday.

He said it started when a white Ford with Registration number AAA 41 AQ was ambushed by the suspected kidnappers, killing the two yet-to-be-identified victims.

The Commissioner further said that three other persons were abducted in the process by the gunmen.

“The vehicle in which they killed two persons had seven occupants including two police officers, ASP Ibor Bassey and Insp. Ebro Ebri who escaped and called for reinforcement.

“A tactical Unit was immediately dispatched to the area and three persons have so far been rescued,” he stated.

Balarabe said that the rescued persons were members of the PRP who were traveling with the former Minister.

He solicited the support by way of useful information to the police from the communities along the Calabar-Ikom highway.

“We are appealing to all community leaders and traditional rulers to help security agencies by providing us with useful information through our dedicated lines.

“These criminals are not spirits, they are human beings who live amongst them, without useful and timely information, it will be very difficult to nip this nefarious activities in the bud,” he said.

Speaking on the attack, Media Aide to the former Minister, Mr David Agabi, said that they escaped by the whiskers.

According to him, “We were in a convoy, the gunmen started shooting at us around Betem in Biase, my principal’s driver sustained gunshot injuries while the vehicle was riddled with bullets.

“Other members of our party in the convoy also suffered various degrees of injuries.

“Four persons were abducted but as I speak to you, only three have regained freedom, one person is still missing, my principal is in good condition.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Northerners will disappoint you - Adebanjo taunts Tinubu

Northerners will disappoint you - Adebanjo taunts Tinubu

Protests over fuel, naira scarcity hamper Obi’s parley in Ibadan

Protests over fuel, naira scarcity hamper Obi’s parley in Ibadan

Ex-minister narrowly escapes death in Cross River

Ex-minister narrowly escapes death in Cross River

Ikpeazu's man wins PDP governorship primary rerun in Abia state

Ikpeazu's man wins PDP governorship primary rerun in Abia state

Actors Guild condemns El-Rufai for calling Peter Obi a Nollywood actor

Actors Guild condemns El-Rufai for calling Peter Obi a Nollywood actor

Katsina govt investigates killing of 41 vigilantes by terrorists

Katsina govt investigates killing of 41 vigilantes by terrorists

Mock voter accreditation confirms efficiency of BVAS machines – INEC

Mock voter accreditation confirms efficiency of BVAS machines – INEC

Buhari arrives Nasarawa for Tinubu's rally, project commissioning

Buhari arrives Nasarawa for Tinubu's rally, project commissioning

Naira: Arewa youths accuse Atiku of playing politics with Nigerians’ hardships

Naira: Arewa youths accuse Atiku of playing politics with Nigerians’ hardships

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele