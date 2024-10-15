Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the call in Abuja at a book launch to mark the 59th birthday of Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulaiman is the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

NAN also reports that the book, entitled: ‘Introduction to Comparative Legislative Drafting”, was edited by Dr Tonye Jaja.

Turaki said that laws and policies were essential tools for social engineering and critical to regulating human behaviours.

“Legislative drafting is very necessary when a policy is about to be transformed into a legislative framework.

“It is very significant for the purpose of amendments of existing legislations.

“We must appreciate that life is very dynamic and to meet up with this dynamism, our laws which regulate human behaviour must be continuously upgraded,” he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education, Rep. Muktar Shagaya (APC-Kwara), said that the importance of legislative drafting could not be over-emphasized.

Shagaya said that in a democratic system, the quality of legislative drafting directly impacted the efficacy of laws, governance, and social development.

“A well-drafted law can address pressing national issues, promote transparency, foster justice, and protect the rights of citizens.

“On the other hand, poorly-crafted legislations often lead to ambiguities, misinterpretations, and inefficiencies in policy implementation.

“This book, which we are launching today, not only enriches the academic study of legislative drafting but also serves as a practical guide for lawmakers, legal scholars, and professionals,” he said.

Shagaya described Sulaiman as a pillar of legislative and academic communities, not only through his leadership at NILDS but also through his personal scholarship, mentorship, and tireless advocacy for democratic governance.

He said that Sulaiman’s contributions to legislative capacity building and democratic practices in Nigeria were numerous.

The lawmaker noted that under Sulaiman’s stewardship, NILDS had evolved into a premier institution.

He said that the institution was dedicated to enhancing the legislative process, promoting accountability, and ensuring that legislators were equipped with the knowledge and skills to draft effective and equitable legislation.

“As we celebrate his legacy today, it is crucial that we take inspiration from his work.

“His example reminds us of the need for continuous learning, research, and collaboration in our pursuit of legislative excellence.

“His dedication to nurturing the next generation of lawmakers and legislative scholars is a testament to his vision for a robust and responsive legislative framework in Nigeria,” he said.

Shagaya urged Nigerians to take the lessons from the book, apply it in their respective fields, and continue the work of building a legislative framework that would uphold the tenets of justice, equality, and good governance.

The reviewer, Prof. Abiodun Amuda-Kannike, described the book as a ground-breaking work, saying it was the first of its kind in the country.

Amuda-Kannike said that legislative drafting was very important, adding: “laws will continue to guide the societal engagement.”

He said that if legislative drafting was ignored, it could lead to breakdown of law and order as acts of parliaments would be ambiguous.

He recommended the book for legal practitioners, the legal bench, scholars, business persons and legislators, saying that it was relevant for all stakeholders in the society.

Amuda-Kannike said that the electronic copy of the book should be produced for easy circulation and access by all Nigerians, Africans and the global community as a whole.