ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Turaki said that laws and policies were essential tools for social engineering and critical to regulating human behaviours.

Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Kabiru-Turak
Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Kabiru-Turak

Recommended articles

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the call in Abuja at a book launch to mark the 59th birthday of Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulaiman is the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

NAN also reports that the book, entitled: ‘Introduction to Comparative Legislative Drafting”, was edited by Dr Tonye Jaja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turaki said that laws and policies were essential tools for social engineering and critical to regulating human behaviours.

“Legislative drafting is very necessary when a policy is about to be transformed into a legislative framework.

“It is very significant for the purpose of amendments of existing legislations.

“We must appreciate that life is very dynamic and to meet up with this dynamism, our laws which regulate human behaviour must be continuously upgraded,” he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education, Rep. Muktar Shagaya (APC-Kwara), said that the importance of legislative drafting could not be over-emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shagaya said that in a democratic system, the quality of legislative drafting directly impacted the efficacy of laws, governance, and social development.

“A well-drafted law can address pressing national issues, promote transparency, foster justice, and protect the rights of citizens.

“On the other hand, poorly-crafted legislations often lead to ambiguities, misinterpretations, and inefficiencies in policy implementation.

“This book, which we are launching today, not only enriches the academic study of legislative drafting but also serves as a practical guide for lawmakers, legal scholars, and professionals,” he said.

Shagaya described Sulaiman as a pillar of legislative and academic communities, not only through his leadership at NILDS but also through his personal scholarship, mentorship, and tireless advocacy for democratic governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Sulaiman’s contributions to legislative capacity building and democratic practices in Nigeria were numerous.

The lawmaker noted that under Sulaiman’s stewardship, NILDS had evolved into a premier institution.

He said that the institution was dedicated to enhancing the legislative process, promoting accountability, and ensuring that legislators were equipped with the knowledge and skills to draft effective and equitable legislation.

“As we celebrate his legacy today, it is crucial that we take inspiration from his work.

“His example reminds us of the need for continuous learning, research, and collaboration in our pursuit of legislative excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His dedication to nurturing the next generation of lawmakers and legislative scholars is a testament to his vision for a robust and responsive legislative framework in Nigeria,” he said.

Shagaya urged Nigerians to take the lessons from the book, apply it in their respective fields, and continue the work of building a legislative framework that would uphold the tenets of justice, equality, and good governance.

The reviewer, Prof. Abiodun Amuda-Kannike, described the book as a ground-breaking work, saying it was the first of its kind in the country.

Amuda-Kannike said that legislative drafting was very important, adding: “laws will continue to guide the societal engagement.”

He said that if legislative drafting was ignored, it could lead to breakdown of law and order as acts of parliaments would be ambiguous.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recommended the book for legal practitioners, the legal bench, scholars, business persons and legislators, saying that it was relevant for all stakeholders in the society.

Amuda-Kannike said that the electronic copy of the book should be produced for easy circulation and access by all Nigerians, Africans and the global community as a whole.

He urged the National Assembly to press for a national honour for Sulaiman in recognition of his good job at NILDS and his contributions to the development of society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Supreme Court of Nigeria

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

A boy receives drops of polio vaccine by a home-visited nurse after the launching ceremony of the five-day polio vaccination campaign in high risk counties. [Getty Images]

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

VIO officials during an inspection of vehicle papers.

VIO will continue to arrest impound vehicles in Lagos despite court order

Julius Abure is the national chairman of the Labour Party. [LP]

Abure forgives his detractors as court affirms his chairmanship of Labour Party