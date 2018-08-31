Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke — Wife

Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke — Wife

Aged 78, Idris battled stroke in the last 10 years before he gave up the ghost at his Lekki Phase One residence, his wife, Muyinat, told NAN.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(tori.ng)

A former Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Dr Olawale Idris, who passed on in early hours of today, died of stroke,  the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Aged 78, Idris battled stroke in the last 10 years before he gave up the ghost at his Lekki Phase One residence, his wife, Muyinat, told NAN.

“I can’t believe that my husband is gone, we are still together in the early hours of today and I never knew he was going to leave me for eternity.

“My husband is 78 years old and we have been planning big for his 80th birthday; I never knew he won’t wait till then.

“I am speechless, I don’t know what to say again but I will surely miss him,” she said in an emotion-laden comment.

NAN reports that Idris, who  was born on July 6, 1940, attended Lagos Primary School, 1947-54; Ahmaddiyya College, Agege, 1955-60; London School of Economics and political Science, 1962.

The deceased also had a Doctorate Degree (1971), LL.B. (Hons), LL.M. and was at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, 1968- 72; Legal Officer, National Oil Corporation, 1972-76; Member: Nigerian Bar Association; Member, Nigerian Constitution Drafting Committee and the Electoral Law Committee.

He was appointed Commission for Education by the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alkaji Lateef Jakande in 1979 and was charged with the implementation of the UPN administration’s priority programme — free and compulsory education at all levels in Lagos State. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
2 Theresa May UK PM says Nigeria houses highest number of poor people in...bullet
3 Counter Insurgency Inflict maximum casualty on Boko Haram insurgents...bullet

Related Articles

Akpabio Senator joins Fashola, Kachikwu as Buhari’s delegation to China
Theresa May Security beefed up as British Prime Minister visits Lagos
Ambode Gov. says water transportation to ease growing transport needs in Lagos
2019 General Elections Zeus Polls says APC will sweep more states
Ambode “Cleaner Lagos” workers protest at Governor's office over unpaid salaries
Theresa May Dangote, Otedola, others meet British Prime Minister in Lagos
In Lagos 5,000 PDP members defect to APC
In Lagos Government embarks on empowering small scale business entrepreneurs annually
Theresa May I had an excellent time in Nigeria — British Prime Minister
Buhari President departs for China, holds bilateral talks with Jinping

Local

3 APC LG chairmen die during Hajj trip to Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia 3 APC LG chairmen die in car crash during Hajj trip
Buhari hosts Merkel in Aso Rock, 2 days meeting Theresa May
Buhari President hosts Merkel at Aso Rock, 2 days after meeting Theresa May
Aisha Buhari President's wife declares support for female candidates vying for 2019 elections
Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister, kemi Adeosun now
FAAC Federation revenue declined by N107bn in July