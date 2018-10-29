Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ex Lagos speaker, 49 others arrested for allegedly killing policeman

Former Lagos speaker, 49 others arrested for allegedly killing policeman

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, told newsmen in Ikeja that the former speaker, along with others, attacked and killed Akingboju Akindele, a deputy superintendent of police

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive play

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi

(The News Nigeria)

The police have arrested a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Joko Pelumi, and 49 others over alleged attack and killing of a police officer attached to the anti-cultism unit.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, told newsmen in Ikeja that the former speaker, along with others, attacked and killed Akingboju Akindele, a deputy superintendent of police, while trying to effect the arrest of some suspected cultists.

“On Oct. 27, at about 4:30 p.m, a team of Anti Cultism policemen attached to Area ‘N’ Ijede, were attacked while trying to effect arrest of some suspected cultists.

“In the process, a police officer by name DSP Akingboju Akindele was killed.

“Investigation into the case led to the arrest of 49 suspects including a former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Joko Pelumi,” he said.

Edgal added that the suspects were traced to the former lawmaker’s house where they were reported to be hibernating after committing the dastardly act.

He said investigation had narrowed down the arrested suspects to five who actively took part in the crime.

“The policeman’s rifle had been recovered at water front Ijede where it was burried.

“The other suspects and the former lawmaker will be treated as accomplice.

“All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated at SCIID Panti, Yaba and would be charged to court on Monday.” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without...bullet
3 Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'bullet

Related Articles

Police arrest Emzor salesman who illegally sold codeine
Lagos Police arrest 21 suspects over killing of 2 wanted gang leaders in Shomolu
In Lagos Taskforce boss frees seized vehicles from traffic yard, kicks of fight against touting
Mother By All Means Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant clarifies his statement on homosexuals
Not Made To Suffer Cultist hides in mum's house after painful initiation
Desperado Suspected robber jumps into Lagos lagoon with stolen money
In Lagos Police arrest 60-yr-old Ifa priestess, 2 sons over alleged kidnapping
Femi Falana Human Rights activist advocates adequate funding of police
Sweet Revenge Lawyer robbed by his 2 security guards after he refuses to pay their salaries

Local

Shiites: Soldiers gun down over 10 El-Zakzaky followers in Abuja
How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by armed men in Abuja
President Buhari frowns at infrastructural deficiency during PDP’s era
President Buhari frowns at infrastructural deficiency during PDP’s era
Ayo Fayose has been released
Ayo Fayose has been released
Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov-General of Canada, Julie Payette
Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov-General of Canada, Julie Payette
X
Advertisement