Ex-INEC Chairman Jega says judges sell election cases to highest bidders

TheCable reports that Jega offered the remarks at the Owolabi Afuye Memorial Lecture organised by the Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Jega who oversaw the 2015 general and presidential elections, said: “Some senior lawyers have become stupendously wealthy defending corrupt public officials, or handling electoral litigation for governorship and presidential candidates.

“Similarly, many judges have become notorious for corrupt enrichment for ‘cash and carry’ judgments, especially in election matters generally and in election tribunals, more specifically.

“Some election tribunal appointments were in the past widely said to have been made to senior judges about to retire, who allegedly ‘sold’ judgments, most likely to the highest bidders, enriched themselves and quickly retired to avoid being sanctioned by the National Judicial Council.

“When lawyers use technicalities to subvert justice and ‘win’ cases without regard to perpetration of injustices, they basically help to undermine, rather than enhance national development, peaceful coexistence and security.

“They discard ethical and professional conduct, and put parochial and/or self-serving objectives in the forefront of their practices.”