RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-INEC Chairman Jega says judges sell election cases to highest bidders

Authors:

Jude Egbas

He also chides lawyers who deploy technicalities to subvert justice.

Ex-INEC boss Attahiru Jega (Punch)
Ex-INEC boss Attahiru Jega (Punch)

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, says some judges who preside over election tribunals, sell judgments to the “highest bidders" in a "cash and carry" manner.

Recommended articles

TheCable reports that Jega offered the remarks at the Owolabi Afuye Memorial Lecture organised by the Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Jega who oversaw the 2015 general and presidential elections, said: “Some senior lawyers have become stupendously wealthy defending corrupt public officials, or handling electoral litigation for governorship and presidential candidates.

“Similarly, many judges have become notorious for corrupt enrichment for ‘cash and carry’ judgments, especially in election matters generally and in election tribunals, more specifically.

“Some election tribunal appointments were in the past widely said to have been made to senior judges about to retire, who allegedly ‘sold’ judgments, most likely to the highest bidders, enriched themselves and quickly retired to avoid being sanctioned by the National Judicial Council.

“When lawyers use technicalities to subvert justice and ‘win’ cases without regard to perpetration of injustices, they basically help to undermine, rather than enhance national development, peaceful coexistence and security.

“They discard ethical and professional conduct, and put parochial and/or self-serving objectives in the forefront of their practices.”

Some election-related judgments from 'temples of justice' have been widely questioned and scorned, since Nigeria returned to civilian governance in 1999.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

Twitter ban: Court dismisses suit against FG, awards N100, 000 fine against SERAP

Twitter ban: Court dismisses suit against FG, awards N100, 000 fine against SERAP

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Kaduna needs 'quality religious education' to end conflicts - El-Rufai

Kaduna needs 'quality religious education' to end conflicts - El-Rufai

Stop embarrassing judicial officers – CJN warns security operatives

Stop embarrassing judicial officers – CJN warns security operatives

Buhari inaugurates made-in-Nigeria Vessel named NNS Oji

Buhari inaugurates made-in-Nigeria Vessel named NNS Oji

'We’re not owing any teacher 2020 leave bonus' ― Oyo Govt

'We’re not owing any teacher 2020 leave bonus' ― Oyo Govt

Troops kill 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks

Troops kill 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks

Ex-INEC Chairman Jega says judges sell election cases to highest bidders

Ex-INEC Chairman Jega says judges sell election cases to highest bidders

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]