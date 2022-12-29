ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, on Wednesday said the state law empowers governors, their deputies and some top public officials to go with their official vehicles when they retire from office.

Osun Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye (NationalAccordNewspaper)
Osun Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye (NationalAccordNewspaper)

Owoeye made this known during plenary, while reacting to the call made by Gov. Ademola Adeleke, asking the former governor Gboyega Oyetola, his deputy, cabinet members and some public office holders who served under the previous administration, to return the official vehicles in their custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The speaker said, according to the State Public Office Holders (payment of pension and severance packages) Bill 2018, signed into law in 2019, the former governor is empowered to go away with his official vehicles.

He, however, invited the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Teslim Igbalaye, and the state Chief of Staff, Mr Kasim Akinleye, to come for a holistic discussion on the matter.

“I want to call on the SSG and Chief of Staff to let us discuss this matter holistically.

“Apart from the fact that we have a Public Office Holders (payment of pension and severance packages) Law, that was passed in 2019, I will not say anything further until I see the SSG and Chief of Staff.

“Both of them are not summoned to appear before the Assembly, but to let us come together for discussion.

“There are so many things we can settle without denting the image of anybody,” the speaker said.

Similarly, the speaker said the issue of the total debt profile of the state was being investigated by a 10-man committee of the Assembly, empowered by Sections 128 and 129 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999).

He said the sections of the constitution allows the Assembly to investigate further, the real debt profile of the state, which the Assembly initiated on Dec. 21, 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

2023: INEC poised to conduct freest, fairest election in Africa – Okoye

2023: INEC poised to conduct freest, fairest election in Africa – Okoye

2023: Support PDP to end hardship, Okowa urges Nigerians

2023: Support PDP to end hardship, Okowa urges Nigerians

Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has been announced as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. [cyboknews]

Ohanaeze President, Obiozor dead, cause of death revealed