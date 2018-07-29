Ex-First Lady pledges to collaborate with Kano State Govt. in against drug abuse

Pulse.ng logo
Ex-First Lady pledges to collaborate with Kano against drug abuse

Maryam, founder of the ‘Sani and Maryam Abacha Support Foundation’, made the pledge during the launch of the the Foundation on Saturday night in Kano.

(premiumtimesng)

Former First Lady, Hajiya Maryam Abacha, has pledged to collaborate with the State Government in the fight against drug abuse.

She said the collaboration was necessary in order to complement the state government’s effort in tackling the menace of drug abuse and other social vices prevalent among the youths.

The former first lady said the decision to establish the Foundation was informed by her commitment and desire of other members of late Gen. Sani Abacha family to render more services to humanity.

She said the new Foundation would equally collaborate with the Kano Emirate Council in areas of Community self-help, basic education, Islamic education and campaign against drug abuse especially among youths and married women.

The former First Lady said the various awards conferred on her and by extension, her family had not only been a great source of pride and inspiration but a source of encouragement and motivation for her to further render more services to society.

In his remarks, the oldest son of the former First Lady, Alhaji Muhammad Abacha said the idea behind the establishment of the Foundation, was to promote national unity as well as social and economic advancement of communities regardless of ethnic origin.

The Foundation was also established to promote high moral standards and improvement of the welfare of the most vulnerable in the society.

He said the Foundation would also focus on tackling problems associated with illiteracy, poverty, school drop-out and the age long problem of the girl-child and drug abuse, among others. 

