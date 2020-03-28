Bukola Olopade, former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ogun state said he has tested positive to coronavirus.

Olopade, who is now in Lagos disclosed this in a video he shared on social media that he promised to make the result of his coronavirus test public.

He said, “A few days ago, I did a video where I said I tested for Covid-19 and expecting the result, I did promise to make it public once that is done. It has come back now a couple of hours ago and I tested positive for Covid-19. As you all know, it’s not a death sentence, it;s not the end of the world. I feel no symptoms, I feel great and healthy”.

Olopade also advised Nigerians to follow instructions given by government and health bodies to reduce the spread of the disease.

He said, “Stick to all the advice given to us by government, health bodies, World Health Organisation, and please stay at home and do your social distancing, wash your hands, this is no respect of anybody or any border”.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has spread to 10 states in Nigeria, as Enugu recorded its first two cases on Friday, March 27, 2020.

As of Saturday, March 28, 2020, Nigeria has recorded 81 cases of the disease.