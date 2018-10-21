Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London

Ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London

Kutigi confirmed the death in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London play

Ex-CJN Kutigi dies in London

(thisdaylive)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria Idris Kutigi died in a London hospital on Sunday after a brief illness, his eldest son, Sani Kutigi has confirmed.

Kutigi confirmed the death in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

” We are making arrangements to transport our father back for burial,”he said.

Late Kutigi was born on Dec. 31, 1939 and left behind 18 children and over 40 grandchildren.

Late Kutigi was the Chief Justice of Nigeria from Jan. 30, 2007 until Dec. 30 2009.

Justice Kutigi served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State until 1976, when he was appointed High Court judge.

He served in that position for more than a decade, and later joined the Supreme Court in 1992.

After 10 years at the Supreme Court, based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him to the position of Chief Justice to succeed Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore, who retired on January 17, 2007.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem 1 year after mysterious disappearancebullet
3 The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the weekbullet

Related Articles

My VP position won’t conflict with Gov. Obiano, says Obi
Buhari tasks traditional rulers on building bridges of unity
Ambode calls for lifestyle change for sustainable environment
Apapa gridlock setback to businesses, says RTEAN
FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official
Aisha Buhari restates commitment to serving humanity
FG reintegrates 254 ex-Boko Haram members, 3 foreigners – Army
2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi
Missing General: Army denies killing woman, warns against fake news

Local

Buhari sympathises with Abia explosion victims
Buhari tasks traditional rulers on building bridges of unity
Despite a second term being almost assured for state governors, Lagosian incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode (pictured May 2017) failed to secure the APC ticket to stand for re-election in March 2019
Ambode calls for lifestyle change for sustainable environment
traffic gridlock
Apapa gridlock setback to businesses, says RTEAN
Sowore accuses Donald Duke of supporting Abacha's regime
FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official
X
Advertisement