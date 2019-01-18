This he said was necessary to prevent the economy from being shut down by labour strike.

Okuroumu, a former director in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

He said that although the upward review of the Federation Allocation Sharing Formula to states was the way to go to meet the new wage increase, many states were not looking inward.

NAN recalls that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum had said that to pay the proposed N30, 000 minimum wage, a review of the sharing formula should be done among others things.

The governors claimed that accepting to pay the new wage without fulfillment of the condition would make the states go bankrupt.

Okuroumu said that besides the states asking for upward review in the revenue sharing formula, most states should be innovative in generating funds to meet their fiscal obligations.

“Most states should be innovative and look inward, because most states have areas where their comparative advantage was high, which should be exploited.

“Most states are gifted with one economic prospect or the other and if such resources are well harnessed, it will make them completely independent,” he said.

He said that the other two tiers of government should pay their workers promptly, should the formula be reviewed upward.