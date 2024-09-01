Ex-beauty queen accused of drug dealing surrenders to NDLEA after 8 months

The development was disclosed by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

NDLEA operatives raided the beauty queen's apartment at Oral estate in Lekki on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, following credible intelligence that she deals in illicit substances.

However, Christmas was able to evade arrest and subsequently went into hiding, prompting the anti-narcotic agency to declare her wanted.

The suspect, born Oluwadamilola Aderinoye and Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016, surrendered herself to the agency last Wednesday, confessing that she has been hiding in Akure, Ondo State capital.

“The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and the founder of Queen Christmas Foundation.

“Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials include 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame among others.

“The suspect who claimed she has been hiding in Akure Ondo state since January when she escaped arrest in Lekki Lagos however surrendered to the Agency on Wednesday 28th August,” Babafemi stated.

The agency also intercepted 31 million pills, bottles of opioids worth N17.9 billion in major operations at ports in Lagos and Port Harcourt.