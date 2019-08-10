A political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, says Nigeria was better governed under the ex president Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement on Saturday, August 10, 2019, Frank called on those who worked against the re-election of Jonathan, to publicly tender an apology to him and all Nigerians.

Frank said Jonathan managed the economic and security challenges better than what the country is currently experiencing under President Muhammadu Buhari's watch.

He urged traditional rulers and all Nigerians who directly or indirectly worked against Jonathan's government to ask for forgiveness before it is too late.

While acknowledging some lapses under Jonathan's government, Frank maintained that Nigerians made a wrong choice of electing the current administration.

'We fabricated lies against Jonathan'

"I call on Nigerians that we should beg former President Goodluck Jonathan for wrongly voted him out and sabotaged his government. I must confess that as an APC figure in 2015, we fabricated many lies against Jonathan, though I have publicly apologised to him but other Nigerians, especially the pastors, Imams, traditional rulers and other opinion leaders should beg for forgiveness too," Frank said.

"It is obvious now that insecurity in our nation has gone out of hand. The challenge was limited to a zone under Goodluck Jonathan but presently no state, including General Buhari's home state is secured.

"Under Jonathan, Nigerians abroad were relocating back home but under Buhari Nigerians are running away. Under Jonathan Nigerians are respected all over the world but that has since gone under Buhari.

"Under Jonathan, there was freedom of speech but that has long gone under the APC administration. Under Jonathan, poverty, hunger and unemployment were not as bad as it is today. Under Jonathan Nigeria was a united nation but sentiments have taken over now," he added.

Frank had earlier called for the unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow protest.