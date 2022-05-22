RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Evil, politics can’t divide Nigeria – Tinubu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Tinubu, says evil and politics will not divide Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu
He made this known while soliciting support from APC delegates In Jigawa, ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Tinubu, also referred to as one of the national leaders of the APC, said despite his keen interest about the contest, “he believes on the supremacy of Nigeria above any personal interest.”

The presidential aspirant alleged that there were some “evil forces that wish evil for Nigeria but certainly, they will fail as good people of the country are praying to God to save the country.”

“We must work together to build the nation and make Nigeria to grow bigger than all of us.”

“I am here before you to solicit your support and I hope you will vote for me at our party’s presidential primary.

“I assure you that if given the mandate, we will join hands with all good people of Nigeria to move the country forward for peace, unity and prosperity.

“My dreams and plans are to have a Jigawa that is full of opportunity of farming, commerce and trade, as well as a country with full opportunities for health care services, education and food security for all,” Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Gov. Muhammad Badaru described Tinubu as a pan Nigerian with broad based support across the country and beyond.

Badaru, who described Tinubu as a father, recalled how he was looking for a platform to contest for governorship election in 2011, when Tinubu gave him the opportunity in Action Congress of Nigeria, (ACN).

