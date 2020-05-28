Pulse Nigeria has kicked off a new podcast called Everyday People with Senior Editors Steve Dede and Jude Egbas as hosts.

On Everyday People, Steve and Jude discuss and analyse everyday issues affecting Nigerians.

Is it new government policy, a health crisis, new business ideas? Whatever it is, all grey areas are laid bare and explained.

The podcast will also have guests across different spheres of life speak about their experiences in their day-to-day dealings with the larger population.

COVID-19 and its effects-including the lockdown, recession and security crisis- were the subjects of conversation in the first episode that has been released.

Everyday People will be available every Monday on all your podcast platforms-Apple Podcast, Spotify, Soundcloud, etc- and also in video format on Youtube.

See links for the first episode.