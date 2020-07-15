Mask is the subject of conversation in Episode Eight of Pulse Nigeria’s Everyday People Podcast with fashion designer Adesola Balogun as the guest.

With mask the new normal, the demand for it has seen many fashion designers pivot into mask making.

On this episode of the podcast, Pulse Senior Editors Jude Egbas and Steve Dede discuss the processes with Balogun, a Lagos-base fashion designer.

The challenges of the fashion business amidst the coronavirus pandemic is also a subject of conversation in this episode.

