Everyday is for the thief.... DSS warns media over 'fake reports'

The DSS' warning comes on the heels of recent various media reports online which alleged, among other claims, that the Service invaded the offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files that implicated President Bola Tinubu.

Another report also claimed that the recent invitation and grilling of the former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, by the DSS, was in connection with his alleged refusal to pick up Tinubu's phone call in the days leading to the Senate presidency election.

While outrightly denying all the allegations which it said lacked any factual basis or credibility, the DSS maintained that those reports are hatchet jobs designed to smear or impeach its integrity and that of its leadership.

The Service stated these in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

the statement partly read, "The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to false reports by sections of the online media particularly SaharaReporters, Peoples Gazette and Jackson Ude. The so called news platforms variously and wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against the Service.

"For instance, SaharaReporters wrote that the Service stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files from them.

"Jackson Ude falsely claimed that there is a rumble in the DSS due to nepotism. He further accused the Service of snooping on Judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

"The Service ordinarily would not have responded to these inaccuracies but for the fickle minded and vulnerable persons as well as the unsuspecting public that may take the lies for facts.

"To set the records straight, the DSS did not execute operations of any kind at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices. Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements.

"In fact, the Service denies all the allegations as they lack any factual basis or credibility. They are only figments of the creators' imaginations."

Afunanya also reminded the public that the Service had issued an alert in June, predicting these occurrences which it described as "campaigns of calumny."