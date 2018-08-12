Every child must have access to education, ICT- Mrs Ajimobi

news

The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, says every child must have access to education and Information Communication Technology (ICT) at an early stage.

A statement issued by Ajimobi’s Special Adviser on Media, Mrs Yemisi Owonikoko, said she spoke at an event organised to redeem her pledge of internet-enabled facility equipped with personal computers to St. Annes School, Molete, Ibadan on the occasion of its 149th Founder’s Day anniversary.

The statement said the e-library, which is fully air conditioned, has 25 personal computers all enabled with internet facility and has educative software installed.

The computers, it added, are also gateway to lots of e-textbooks to prepare students for all external examinations.

The computer room, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, started off as a project by the 1970-1974 Old Girls’ Association of the school.

It, however, received support from the wife of the governor to enable the room serve more students.

In her remarks, the Set’s President, Mrs Bukunola Orekoya, lauded the governor’s wife for supporting the project and promised to ensure that the facility was put to good use.