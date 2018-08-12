Pulse.ng logo
Every child must have access to education, ICT- Mrs Ajimobi

Florence Ajimobi Every child must have access to education, ICT

  • Published:
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor. play

Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.

(trumpetmedia)

The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi,  says  every child must have access to education and  Information Communication Technology (ICT) at an early stage.

A statement issued by Ajimobi’s  Special Adviser on Media, Mrs Yemisi Owonikoko, said she spoke at an event  organised to redeem  her pledge of   internet-enabled facility equipped with personal computers to   St. Annes School, Molete, Ibadan  on the occasion of its  149th Founder’s Day anniversary.

The statement said the e-library, which is fully air conditioned, has 25 personal computers  all enabled with internet facility and has educative software  installed.

The computers, it added,  are also gateway to lots of e-textbooks to prepare students for all external examinations.

The computer room, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports,  started off as a project by the 1970-1974 Old Girls’ Association of  the school.

It, however, received support from the wife of the governor to enable the room serve more students.

In her remarks, the Set’s  President, Mrs Bukunola Orekoya, lauded  the governor’s wife for supporting the project  and promised to ensure that the facility was put to good use. 

