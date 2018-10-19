Evans' trial stalled due to absence of judge

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The absence of a judge has reportedly stalled the trial of suspected kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans.

Channels News confirmed his appearance at the Lagos State High Court on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo who was expected to preside over the trial was reported to be attending an event marking a new legal year.

The case has been adjourned till November 5, 2018, as a result.

Evans has been accused of kidnapping an individual identified as Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu.

He reportedly held him hostage for at least nine weeks and collected a $420,000 ransom from his family.