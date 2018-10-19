Pulse.ng logo
Evans' trial stalled due to absence of judge

A judge reportedly had an event to attend to when suspected kidnapper Evans was to be arraigned in court. This has caused his trial to be adjourned.

Kidnap kingpin, Evans being led by the police play

Kidnap kingpin, Evans being led by the police

(Information NG)

The absence of a judge has reportedly stalled the trial of suspected kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans.

Channels News confirmed his appearance at the Lagos State High Court on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo who was expected to preside over the trial was reported to be attending an event marking a new legal year.

The case has been adjourned till November 5, 2018, as a result.

Evans has been accused of kidnapping an individual identified as  Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu.

He reportedly held him hostage for at least nine weeks and collected a $420,000 ransom from his family.

