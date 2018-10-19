Evans' trial stalled due to absence of judge

A judge reportedly had an event to attend to when suspected kidnapper Evans was to be arraigned in court. This has caused his trial to be adjourned.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Channels News confirmed his appearance at the Lagos State High Court on Friday, October 19, 2018.
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo who was expected to preside over the trial was reported to be attending an event marking a new legal year.
The case has been adjourned till November 5, 2018, as a result.
ALSO READ: Evans cries in court over beating, bad prison food
Evans has been accused of kidnapping an individual identified as Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu.
He reportedly held him hostage for at least nine weeks and collected a $420,000 ransom from his family.