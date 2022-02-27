Evacuation: Countries asking Nigeria for help in Ukraine - Dabiri-Erewa

She mentioned this during a twitter exchange with a user who had questioned the timeliness of the federal government's efforts to evacuate Nigerians from the Russia-invaded country.

In responding to one of Dabiri-Erewa's updates, the user first commended her for the good work she's been doing before saying that she (the tweep) wished the government had been more proactive in this matter.

"Well done so far Ma. I wish we had done this earlier but better late than never. Thankfully we don’t have any casualties. Pray it remains so," the user commented.

The NiDCOM boss replied by asking to know which country has begun evacuation from Ukraine since the war started, adding that some countries have even asked Nigeria for help.

"Which country has evacuated? Just asking . Others are actually asking Nigeria for help," Dabiri-Erewa said.

Meanwhile, the federal government has intensified efforts to evacuate Nigerians caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war to neighbouring countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, recently said that the government was coordinating with Russia and Ukraine foreign missions to ensure that Nigerians leave Ukraine safely.

He also said that the government had liaised with Nigeria's foreign missions in Romania, Poland, and Hungary to evacuate its citizens and make sure those who chose to stay back in Ukraine are safe.

Additionally, the federal government had recommended four safe Poland borders for Nigerians seeking to flee the war zone.