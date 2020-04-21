Mr Geoffrey Njoku, Communications Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The UN said the support was due to the continuous increase number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, along with concerns around the need to drastically scale-up public health preparedness and response.

It also said that the humanitarian funding received would further the UN’s COVID-19 response in Nigeria.

This, it said would be by engaging with communities on how to best protect themselves from the virus and providing essential health supplies where they were needed most.

“With these critical funds from the EU, the UN as a whole in Nigeria is in a better position to do the important work of engaging with communities on how they can prevent the spread of this virus.

“It will also complement the government’s efforts to ensure that healthcare workers can continue the critical work they are already doing to test and treat cases in the country,” it quoted Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

It also said:“In these trying times, the EU is maintaining its humanitarian support to the most vulnerable people in Nigeria.

“Where we have funded close to €271.5 million (116 billion NGN) in emergency food aid, shelter, access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation, and basic primary healthcare since 2014,” it also quoted Thomas Conan, Head of the EU’s Humanitarian Aid Office in Nigeria.

It said that with EU funding, UNICEF would be contributing to the efforts underway in the country to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its effects.

According to the statement, It will help with the emergency response to identified cases, as well as prevention and preparedness measures for possible future outbreaks in crowded cities and camps for internally displaced people in Nigeria’s north-east region.

It said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and global health leaders around the world, are advising that physical distancing, washing of hands on a regular basis and staying at home will help significantly to halt the progress of the virus.