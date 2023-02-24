EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

Incir made this known responding to questions from journalists on some pockets of pre-election violence in the country just a few hours after the signing of the Peace Accord by political parties and their candidates.

“There can never be impunity wherever violence takes place. So that is something that we continue stressing. And we hope that this will not take place more,” Incir said.

On the EU Parliament’s Observation Mission, Incir said that the European union is eager to support in all ways possible for Nigeria to achieve free, fair and credible elections.

“Nigeria is a close friend, partner, ally to the European Union and this is also a commitment of many years back.

“We have been sending and will continue sending Observation mission. EU Parliament Observation Mission conduct together with the EU Commission.

“We are eager to help out in the way we can and live up to our expectation in the way we can to ensure that on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“We are happy to hear of the ambition you have of free secure elections that are taking place.

“And we look forward to our cooperation with Nigeria and the member States on a lot of issues, political, economic, environmental, climate change and mostly security,” Incir said.

Onyeama thanked the EU Parliament Observer Mission for its support to Nigeria’s election, adding that Nigeria will not fail the global community in delivering peaceful and credible polls.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari wants a free, fair and transparent elections to be a legacy that he is leaving for the country.

“We have done quite a lot to have the electronic part of the process, the President really prioritises support for the national electoral commission to ensure that the elections represent the will of the people.

“The President has invested everything in maintaining democracy not just in Nigeria but in the West African sub-region.

“And it has been a real disappointment for us as a government that there has been some backsliding on the democracy in our sub-region, about three or so countries that have gone through coup d'etat.

“So we appreciate that Africa, West Africa in particular looking to Nigeria as a beacon of democracy and so we really want it be strengthened.

“And we appreciate partners like the EU sending out a team to observe and so for us, we are going to do everything to make your tax a success.

“This is one of the largest team of election observers in the world, so we have no reason not to have credible elections.

“Of course, security is also very important, we had a meeting yesterday, the President Chaired of the Security Council and all the Chiefs of Staff were there and all the precautions and measures have been taken with all the precautions have been taken.

“To ensure elections are taken in a peaceful and secured environment. That is one aspect we are concerned about but hopefully we will be able to deliver on the security aspect of it,” Onyeama said.

Ms Samuela Issopi, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria while also responding to journalists said that the EU strongly condemns all forms of violence, be it during elections or not.

She however noted that the EU is proud of the commitment made by the candidates and the political parties and she also urged that the remain committed to the Peace Pact that they signed.

“We stand by all the Nigerians. Thirty-six hours to the voting, we are impressed by the commitments taken by the political parties and candidate, and by President Buhari to leave peaceful and credible and inclusive elections as his legacies.

“It was a very important moment and this is the image we want to keep in our mind, the Nigeria that stands together for democracy for a better future.

“All forms of violence need to be condemned either during election times or whenever.