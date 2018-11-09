Pulse.ng logo
EU invited me for discussion over 2019 elections, says Moghalu

  • Published:
Moghalu challenges Buhari to debate, says he cannot dodge play EU invited me for discussion over 2019 elections, says Moghalu (Fiinancial Watch Nigeria)

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, the Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), says the European Union (EU) delegation to Nigeria invited him to discuss the 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), met with the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Amb. Ketil Karlsen, on Thursday in Abuja.

Moghalu told NAN in Lagos that his discussion with the EU delegation centered on the voting process and vote protection in the 2019 general elections.

I also discussed the YPP’s nationwide structures and the party’s preparations for the polls with the envoy,” he said.

The YPP flagbearer said he also briefed the ambassador on his plans for nation-building, economic transformation anchored on human capital development, property rights reforms, innovation and access to finance through better fiscal management.

According to him, I also have discussion with the delegation on my proposed N1 trillion venture capital fund, if I win the election.

“My vision for Nigeria foreign policy was also discussed,” Moghalu told NAN

He said that Karlsen reiterated the EU’s commitment to free and fair elections in Nigeria in 2019. 

