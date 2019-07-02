No fewer than 25 health data operators and human resource managers have been trained on health workforce registry in Anambra, an official of the Ministry of Health in the state has said.

Mr Arthur Iweanya, an Acting Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, said this during the launch of the training on Monday in Awka.

Iweanya said that the training was designed to boost capacity of programmers and other mid-level health workers, who were ICT-compliant.

He said that the training would enable them to to utilise workforce registry in taking required data decisions.

He commended EU for the tremendous work it was doing in the state.

He also thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for repositioning the health sector and creating a good environment to attract foreign partners to the state.

He urged the participants to take the workshop seriously and learn all that would help the state to make necessary policies.

Mr Ndubuisi Oji, the Programme Manager, WHO-EU Health System Strengthening (HSS) in the state, said that the Federal Government wanted all states to have robust health registers.

He said: “This request necessitated the training with support from EU and HSS project, aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The workshop is basically for programmers, mid-level health workers who are ICT-compliant as it will help them to operate the registry when fully completed,” Oji said.

He said that the training would further help the participants to generate report of retirees to enable government plan ahead and navigate the state health workforce registry.

Others benefits, he said, were to create and modify records in the state health workforce registry; utilise the State Health Workforce Registry search features to generate and report health workforce report.

Agbons Oaiya, a resource person, described Nigeria Health workforce Register (HWR) as human resources management tools.

Oaiya said that the tools would enable the state to design and manage comprehensive human resources for health management.

“It is a single and authoritative source of health workforce information that can provide accurate count of all healthcare personnel that had either worked or currently at all tiers of government,” he said.

One of the participants, Mr Okechukwu Nwobi, Registrar, School of Health Technology, Obosi, expressed joy over the partnership between the state and EU.

He urged the state government to ensure the sustainability of the programme.

Other top ministry officials at the event included Dr. Chioma Ezenyimulu, the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and a hospital administrator, Dr. Richmond Achugbu, among others. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was done by the EU, in collaboration with Anambra government.