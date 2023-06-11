Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Those turbaned are the village heads of Kashi Koko, Alhaji Mohammed Kudu; Somaji, Alhaji Musa Ndace; KoloDzuru, Mal Ibrahim Katamba and Etson, Abubakar Alhassan.

Others are Zhiluko, Alhaji Umaru Adamu; Kpatagi, Alhaji Mohammed Kudu; Kagowogi, Zubairu Umaru; Emiwoshi, Ibrahim Zubairu; Dagba, Aliyu Goyi; Alhaji Mohammed Kudu, Ma’agi Buku; Alhaji Mohammed, Bazhi and Alhaji Man Yahaya,

Village Head of Gbade, Mohammed Baba; Patishi, Mohammed Gimba; Echegi, Yahaya Mohammed; Anfani Babban, Mohammed Sheshi; Saso Sunlati, Alhaji Mohammed and Mana, Alhaji Mohammed Saidu.

During the event, the Etsu Nupe tasked the new traditional rulers to accord top priority to the security of lives and property of their people

According to Alhaji Abubakar, this is the only way their domains can achieve the desired level of development.

The Etsu Nupe urged the village heads to work assiduously for peace and be just and fair to the people of their areas.

He said traditional rulers had critical roles to play in promoting peace and justice as a way of complimenting governments at all levels.

The Etsu Nupe said this was important, considering the current realities of myriads of challenges facing the country and the strategic positions of traditional rulers.

He, therefore, admonished all the Village Heads to be ambassadors of peace for the overall development of the Nupe kingdom

The traditional ruler commended his subjects for living in harmony with one another and urged them to sustain the peaceful co-existence among the people.

According to him, peace is priceless and it is extremely important to maintain it for kin Nupe, Niger State and indeed Nigeria to move forward.

He also commended people in the kingdom for their support to his peace agenda, adding that peace was a basic ingredient for development .

The traditional ruler said the peace being enjoyed in the area was due to people’s resolve to unite and urged them to sustain the good understanding.

He urged Nupes to shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of the area.

The village head of Somaji, Alhaji Musa Ndace promised that they would not fail the Etsu Nupe, Bida Emirate and Niger State in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He commended the Etsu Nupe for bestowing the honour on them.