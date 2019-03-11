The black box of the Boeing 737 Max-8 airplane belonging to Ethiopian Airlines that crashed on Sunday has been found by investigators.

The plane was carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members and on its way to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, when it crashed on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

According to a report by the BBC, the black box recovered from the crash site is the cockpit voice recorder.

Two Nigerians, Ambassador Abiodun Bashua and Professor Pius Adesanmi were among the nationalities on board the flight.

President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the families and friends of the Nigerians as well as the other passengers and crew who lost their lives in the plane disaster.

The president aired his condolences in a message posted on his official twitter handle.