Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ethiopian Airlines not favourite to manage Nigeria Air – Sirika

Hadi Sirika Ethiopian Airlines not favourite to manage Nigeria Air – Minister

Sirika’s statement was a  response to the enquiry by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), to the claim by Gebremariam recently in Addis Ababa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stop hating, just support Nigeria Air play

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika is excited about Nigeria Air

(Presidency )

The Federal Government has faulted the claim by the Ethiopian Airlines’ Chief Executive, Tewolde Gebremariam, that the airline is  the favourite to establish and manage the new  ‘Nigeria Air’.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, faulted the claim through the Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs, Mr James Odaudu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sirika’s statement was a  response to the enquiry by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), to the claim by Gebremariam recently in Addis Ababa.

Sirika  said that even if Ethiopian Airlines had tendered an offer to be partner, it is preposterous and misleading for Ethiopian Airlines boss to make such a statement.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with prospective partners and investors ranging from development finance institutions, airlines and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

And these discussions are not limited to the establishment of a national carrier.

“There are other components of the Aviation Roadmap for which investors are being sought.

“These include the Establishment of an MRO centre, cargo terminals, Concession of airports, establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company etc.

“I don’t know about ET or any other prospective investors being favourites or frontrunners to establish and manage Nigeria Air.

“The Public and prospective partners and investors are hereby assured that the processes for the establishment of the national carrier, and indeed other projects in the roadmap have been guided, and would continue to be guided by the national policy on Public Private Partnership (PPP) and it’s elements of transparency, accountability and the overall public interest,” he said.

Ethiopian Airlines boss last week said his  airline is the frontrunner to set up and manage a new national carrier for Nigeria.

GebreMariam was quoted as saying, ET is  among a small group with an interest in establishing a national carrier (in Nigeria)…we do not know the results (of the tender), though we are frontrunners. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet

Related Articles

Strategy Here's how Nigerian government wants to run the new National Carrier
Nigeria Air Aviation minister, Sirika says FG still talking to airlines
Pulse News Roundup Obama returns for Mandela, Kabila remains tight-lipped and other African stories of the week
Sirika Minister says FG not paying $300m for 5% stake in Nigeria Air
Nigerian News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Pulse Opinion Stop 'hating', just support Nigeria Air
Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national carrier
Nigeria Air PDP says national carrier is plan by cabals to siphon billions
Nigeria Air 5 things national carrier should learn from Africa’s most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines
Politics Nigerian Airways and other national airlines that have gone into extinction

Local

Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident
In Lagos Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident
Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers
Police 30 officers killed in 1 month - Akwa Ibom CP
Breastfeeding Newborns could die if not breastfed 2 to 23 hours after birth – Expert
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera 50 cases, 28 deaths recorded in Kano in 7 months