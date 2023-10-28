ADVERTISEMENT
Essential crypto abbreviations & keywords you should be familiar with

#FeaturebyPatricklee

We have compiled a list of the top cryptocurrency abbreviations and keywords that are essential to understand. If you are interested in bitcoin trading visit enigma-edge.org

These terms are abbreviations which are used generally in the wider community, not just in cryptocurrency. FOMO means “fear of missing out” and it is utilised in the crypto area for describing the worry investors think if they're Losing out on the earnings that various other traders are generating.

This particular worry is intensified by the turbulence of the cryptocurrency marketplace due to the unpredictable nature of price moves.

And that is where the FUD will come into play. FUD means "Fear, Uncertainty as well as Doubt." FUD signifies fear as well as uncertainty within the cryptocurrency area since price oscillations can bring fear and doubt.

We have noticed lately how these swings may produce feelings of FOMO as well as FUD within a few traders. The outcome is that individuals might choose to purchase a cryptocurrency or just get from keeping their current assets and purchase a new cryptocurrency.

Within the cryptocurrency community, they are new terms. DeFi stands for decentralised financial services as well as Dapp stands for decentralised applications. DeFi seeks to bring together blockchain technology with banking services more.

Bitcoin aims to get rid of the necessity for intermediaries like banks in electronic money transactions.

Having DeFi though, it is now possible to offer additional financial solutions including insurance, loans, or maybe savings account with no middleman as a result of the usage of smart contracts and blockchains such as Ethereum.

While DeFi remains in its infancy, it's a growing movement. Decentralised applications(Dapps) are starting to become more prevalent, along with DeFi treatments are now being created to assist individuals take part in this new finance, such as yield Farming. Dapps are, though, not confined to financial services.

REKT

The word "rekt" was initially derived from online gamers but has now become a preferred phrase amongst crypto traders. This slang term implies financial loss because of poor unexpected or decision-making market moves.

As an example, when a trader has a lot of positions as well as the cost abruptly drops, they may claim that their role is "rekt." In case the cryptocurrency marketplace is going through a similar scenario, the same goes for a certain cryptocurrency, or possibly the whole market.

This term describes an individual who is entirely dedicated to Bitcoin and does not have any interest in other digital currencies. A Bitcoin maximalist thinks that the potential future of the cryptosphere belongs solely to Bitcoin, and also dismisses the importance of any alternate coins or their part in defining that long term. Even though most believe Bitcoin is considered the most promising cryptocurrency and possesses the greatest potential for extensive adoption, it is nonetheless unsure whether several other cryptos will support or even challenge it.

In the crypto sphere, this is referred to as keeping crypto instead of selling it. The word "HODL" came out of a 2013 hilarious incident in which a drunk individual wrote "I'm HODLING" (yes, it had been a typo) on a Bitcoin Forum.

The occurrence has achieved a mythical status among crypto enthusiasts, and the abbreviation HODL has subsequently been construed as an initialism for Hang On during Difficult Lapses.

It is frequently employed when the market is uncertain to characterise those who are retaining their digital currency investments despite others liquidating theirs.

_---_

