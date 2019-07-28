Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, noted that the passing of Essebsi, who was the first democratically elected leader of the North African country, would create a vacuum in the polity.

He urged citizens to find encouragement and solace in the legacies of President Essebsi.

Buhari said: ”His death marks the end of an era in the politics of Tunisia. The country has lost a father figure.

“The Nigerian government and people extend heartfelt condolences to his family, and the government and people of Tunisia.”