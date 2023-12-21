Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Also, the market capitalisation gained ₦487.74 billion or 1.21 per cent to close at ₦40.653 trillion, compared to ₦40.165 trillion recorded previously.

The positive result was due to strong demand for stocks like MTN Nigeria, Okumu Oil, Transcorp, Zenith Bank, and United Bank of Africa(UBA) among others.

As a result, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return rose to 23,037.96 at 44.95 per cent.

Market activities indicated trade turnover settling higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 1.54 per cent.

Market breadth closed positive with 48 stocks on the gainer’s chart and and 17 others on the loser’s.

On the gainer’s chart, Industrial and Medical Gas led by 10 per cent, to close at N9.35 per share.

It was followed by Transcorp Hotel at 10 per cent, to close at N8.47 and Okumu Oil at 9.96 per cent, to close at N263.90 per share.

Infinity also gained N4.12 at 9.87 per cent, while SCOA rose by 9.39 per cent, to close at N1.98 per share.

On the looser’s chart, Johnholt led by 10 per cent, to close at ₦2.34 per share.

The next, Ellahlakes, declined by 9.94 per cent, to close at ₦2.90 and TrippleG by 9.66 per cent, to close at N2.15 per share.

Regalins shed 8.11 per cent, to close at 34k, while UACN lost 5.96 per cent, to close at N15 per share.

A total of 760.93 million shares valued at ₦13.03 billion were exchanged in 7,990 deals.