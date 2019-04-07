Tobun, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Epe Constituency, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to Tobun, who has been re-elected for the third term to represent the constituency, the area is the most backward in the state.

If you are coming from Ibeju-Lekki, there is no link road to Epe; if you are coming from Ikorodu, there is no link road there; even the road there is bad.

The road from Ijebu Ode to Epe, Ogun State is bad. There is no industrial estate in Epe; but there is one in Ikeja.

Also, Epe does not have BRT (Bus Rapid Transit). There are no traffic lights in Epe and no pedestrian bridge in Epe.

There is no good housing estate in Epe. We have a lot of things that should be attended to.

We have land. The incoming governor should give our people a vision.

Let our people expand and let them feel the impact of the government. Our baales should be upgraded to obas so that they can also have better benefits, Tobun said.

Tobun, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, lamented that there is no link road to Epe from the city and from other parts of the state and country.

He urged the state government to upgrade the general hospital in Epe as well as the Epe Campus of the Lagos State University (LASU) and turn Michael Otedola College of Education to a university.

The lawmaker said that most of the markets in Epe were bad, saying that the main market in the area should be upgraded to an international standard.

Our fish market is of international standard but it should be upgraded.

We have a lot of things that government can do to enhance the socio-economic life of our people. If the roads are good, a drive from Epe to Lagos is less than one hour.

So a lot of people would love to stay in Epe and work in the city. We have the ambience, we have the topography, the APC chieftain said.

Tobun, however, advised Sanwo-Olu to select the people that would serve the interest of the majority of the residents of the state as his commissioners and advisers.

He said that the cabinet members should uphold the tenets of the party and do the bidding of the generality of the people in line with the manifestos of the party.

There are a lot of qualified party men that can serve. They should look for people that are qualified and competent to do the job.

If this is done, the commissioners would have listening ears and they will not be far away from the people.

We have qualified medical doctors, who are full of ideas. We have lawyers and other professionals as members of the party.

The governor should look at the competence of the appointees and choose those who would not separate themselves from the people, Tobun advised.